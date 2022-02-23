Here’s How You Can Get Guided Tour of Leopard Preservation Zone in Islamabad

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has started guided tours of the recently established Leopard Preservation Zone in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

Last month, the IWMB inaugurated the country’s first ‘Leopard Preservation Zone’ which has been set up at the trail-6 in the Kalinjar area of the MHNP in the federal capital.

Taking to Twitter after the launch of guided tours, Chairperson IWMB, Rina Satti, penned that IWMB concluded its first guided tour of the Leopard Preservation Zone in the MHNP.

She added that members of the inaugural tour saw the leopard markings and learned about the MHNP’s ecosystem, urging the citizens to register for the guided tours as well.

We just concluded our first guided tour of “Leopard Preserve Zone” in MHNP! Visitors enjoyed nature & saw for themselves leopard scats/markings & learnt about ecosystem! Plz register for tours. We take bookings for govt & private schools as well (limited numbers) @WildlifeBoard pic.twitter.com/jepO1F3rii — Rina S Khan Satti (@rinasaeed) February 19, 2022

Here is how you can register for a guided tour of Pakistan’s first Leopard Preserve Zone:

Interested individuals can register by calling +923095302425. All they are required to provide is either their CNIC or Passport numbers for confirming a spot in the guided tour.

Registered individuals are required to meet IWMB management at the Visitor Information Center behind Faisal Masjid before the starting time of the guided tour.

Note here that the guided tour will be provided from 11 AM to 12:30 PM every day subject to weather conditions and only 15 registered individuals will be allowed to tour per day.

Moreover, advance registration is mandatory and no one will be allowed without registration. Children aged 6 years or less will not be allowed to register for the tour as well.