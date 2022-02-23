Sindh Announces Summer Vacations Schedule for Schools and Colleges

The Government of Sindh has announced two-month-long summer vacations from 1 June to 31 July 2022 for all public and private schools and colleges across the province.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Sindh Education and Literacy Department’s (SELD) Steering Committee that was chaired by the provincial Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the chairperson of education boards and officials from the SELD and the Ministry of Education, and it was decided that the annual examinations for Grades 4 to 8 will be conducted from 2 May onward.

The attendees also agreed to hold the Matriculation and Intermediate examinations from 17 May and 15 June respectively, and the chairpersons of the education boards stated that the results will be released within two months of the examinations.

The authorities also decided that the examinations comprise 40 percent MCQs and 60 percent subjective questions.

The Secretary of Colleges, Syed Khalid Haider Shah, added that the admission process will be initiated as soon as the results of the Intermediate board examinations are announced.

The Steering Committee said that the summer vacations will be held between 1 June and 31 July, and the new academic year will start from 1 August. Additionally, the winter vacations will be from 22 December to 31 December.

Speaking at the occasion, the Secretary for Education, Ghulam Akbar Leghari, said that optical mark recognition (OMR) machines will be provided to all the boards and the education department will send teams to conduct training workshops for their usage.