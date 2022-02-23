Trump’s Social Media App is Already Kicking People Out

Donald Trump’s social media app was launched two days ago and it is already struggling with technical issues. Due to heavy demand, users trying to register an account are being added to a waiting list. But now some are even getting censored and kicked.

Truth Social marketed itself as a free-speech alternative to social media giants and it’s ironic that it’s already censoring and kicking people. Others are still struggling to get on the platform to the point there are half a million people on the waiting list.

A user named Matt Ortega was rejected from the social network over his username @DevineNunesCow since it pokes fun at the CEO of Truth Social’s parent company, Devin Nunes. A few others have pointed out that Truth Social’s moderation policy is a lot more strict than Twitter, and the latter is known for having strict rules.

Unlike Twitter, users on Truth Social get censored, suspended, kicked, or banned straight away for posting content that is deemed false, defamatory, or misleading. Twitter has also widely banned people over COVID-19 misinformation, but its moderation rules are still lax.

Truth Social users even get banned for content that is potentially “libelous, slanderous, or otherwise objectionable” while Twitter is more selective on how it handles content.

In any case, Truth Social will have to tone down its highly strict moderation rules in order to grow on a global scale.