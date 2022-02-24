KP Announces Thousands of Internships for Students of Merged Districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash, on Wednesday, said that the provincial government has allocated Rs. 1.399 billion to provide 5,500 internships in the merged districts.

While addressing an event in Peshawar, the minister said that the Skills Development Program had been launched to provide new employment opportunities to the youth of these underprivileged areas.

خیبرپختونخواحکومت اور پارٹنرز نےضم شدہ اضلاع میں نوجوانوں کےلیے سکلز ڈویلپمنٹ پروگرام شروع کردیاجس سےضم شدہ اضلاع کےنوجوانوں کو روزگار کےنئےمواقع فراہم ہونگے۔5500 نوجوانوں کو3 سال کی مدت میں 1399.5 ملین کےبجٹ کےتحت5سیکٹرز میں ہنرسکھایاجائےگا #اُبھرتاخیبرپختونخوا pic.twitter.com/WSPL2YkgEs — Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) February 23, 2022

ALSO READ Breaking: Court Announces Decision of Noor Mukadam Murder Case

Bangash said that the government would also provide Rs. 2.2 million to youths of 18-35 years to help them start their own business after the completion of skills training.

He noted the government is working to construct the first women’s university in the merged districts to provide higher education facilities to tribal girls in their respective areas.

ALSO READ Govt Launches Free Lunch Program for School Students in Islamabad

The minister said that the provincial government established 16 new colleges in the province during the year 2021 and 35 more colleges would be set up during 2022, including 12 in merged districts.

Bangash added that a total of 50 colleges would be established in the next one and half years, where 50,000 male and female students would get education.