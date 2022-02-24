Breaking: Court Announces Decision of Noor Mukadam Murder Case

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Muhammad Atta Rabbani, has sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death after the end of the 7-month long hearing of the case of the gruesome murder of Noor Mukkadam.

According to the details, the prime accused of the case has been handed a death penalty while two other accused individuals namely—Jamil and Iftikhar, the prime accused’s cook and security guard respectively— have each been given a 10-year prison time.

Zahir has been sentenced to death on the charges of kidnapping, locking up, and murdering Noor as well as concealing murder and tampering with evidence. He was indicted under Sections 302, 109, 176, 201, 364, 342, 368, 511, 376, and 118 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Notably, the parents of Zahir Jaffer—Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee— and all other accused individuals including the staff members of Therapy Works have been acquitted.

Last year in July, the entire nation got shocked to its core after Noor Mukkadam, the 28-year-old daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador, was brutally murdered in Islamabad.

Zahir Jaffer, the prime culprit of Noor’s murder, was arrested at the crime scene. Pistol, dagger, and other weapons involved in the murder were also recovered. His parents, servants, and therapists were also accused of the murder.

More to follow.