Now You Can Own an SUV with the Help of Shell Helix

Who would love to win an SUV? Everyone, of course!

In their current TVC, Shell has announced a lucky draw that will offer participants the chance to win two SUVs and many other prizes. Ahad Raza Mir is the face of the brand and is also featured in the new advert.

The new TVC starts off with Ahad talking about our love for cars while he is taking care of his own with Shell Helix. He announces the offer while standing next to the SUV itself.

Two lucky participants will be winning brand new SUVs, but there are many other prizes as well if you enter the competition. This is a brilliant campaign that will engage many and also make a few very happy when they win.

Entering this lucky draw requires a very simple process. First and foremost, you need to buy the Shell Helix pack. All the information is on the front of the pack, along with the scratch code.

You need to scratch the code, give a missed call to the mentioned number, and upon receiving a callback, share the code. This is how you can enter the lucky draw, and if you are lucky, you will be the owner of a magnificent SUV or several other great prizes.

Shell is not an unknown brand and the trust factor associated with it is quite high. Car lovers have been using Shell Helix for years as it provides support for their cars and increases performance and longevity.

Therefore, when Shell Helix announced the lucky draw, people knew that the brand would offer something amazing, just as it does with its quality products and trustworthy reputation.

Go and enter this offer. To view the new TVC and get information on how to enter the lucky draw, explained well by Ahad, click here.