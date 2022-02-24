Oppo Unveils Find X5 With 80W Fast Charging, Special Photography Chip

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Oppo recently launched the Find X5 and X5 Pro with different hardware features.

Display & Design

The Oppo Find X5 is the vanilla variant with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The device also supports a multi-tier cooling system much like the Pro version. The smartphone has a fingerprint-resistant frame with a matte glass rear and is available in Black and White colors.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the Snapdragon 888, the Find X5 includes 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

The device boots the Android-based ColorOS 12.1 with some privacy tweaks.

Camera

Featuring the custom 6nm MariSilicon X image processing chip, the Find X5 comes with two 50MP wide and ultra-wide IMX766 cameras, and a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x magnification.

The rear camera setup of the Find X5 is similar to that of the Pro version with a 1/1.56” sensor with 1.0µm pixels and includes support for binning. The wide camera lens features support for OIS.

The front camera has a 32MP IMX615 sensor, which only has an 81° Field of Vision, as compared to 90° on the Pro variant.

Battery & Pricing

As compared to the Pro model, Find X5 has a 4,800mAh battery pack, with the same 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging. The battery also supports fast 30W AirVOOC.

Find X5 is available at an eye-watering price of $1,116 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, with sales starting from March 14th.

Oppo Find X5 Specifications