Oppo Unveils Find X5 With 80W Fast Charging, Special Photography Chip

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Oppo recently launched the Find X5 and X5 Pro with different hardware features.
Display & Design
The Oppo Find X5 is the vanilla variant with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The device also supports a multi-tier cooling system much like the Pro version. The smartphone has a fingerprint-resistant frame with a matte glass rear and is available in Black and White colors.
Internals & Storage
Powered by the Snapdragon 888, the Find X5 includes 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.
The device boots the Android-based ColorOS 12.1 with some privacy tweaks.
Camera
Featuring the custom 6nm MariSilicon X image processing chip, the Find X5 comes with two 50MP wide and ultra-wide IMX766 cameras, and a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x magnification.
The rear camera setup of the Find X5 is similar to that of the Pro version with a 1/1.56” sensor with 1.0µm pixels and includes support for binning. The wide camera lens features support for OIS.
The front camera has a 32MP IMX615 sensor, which only has an 81° Field of Vision, as compared to 90° on the Pro variant.
Battery & Pricing
As compared to the Pro model, Find X5 has a 4,800mAh battery pack, with the same 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging. The battery also supports fast 30W AirVOOC.
Find X5 is available at an eye-watering price of $1,116 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, with sales starting from March 14th.
Oppo Find X5 Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core
- GPU: Adreno 660
- OS: Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
- Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
- Display: 6.55 inches, AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+
- Memory
- RAM: 8GB
- Internal: 256GB
- Card Slot: N/A
- Camera
- Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide) + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto) + 50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 110˚ (ultrawide)
- Front: 32 MP, f/2.4, 25mm (wide)
- Colors: Black, White
- Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, optical
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable, Fast charging 80W
- Price: $1,116