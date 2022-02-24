Oppo Unveils Find X5 With 80W Fast Charging, Special Photography Chip

By Alyshai | Published Feb 24, 2022 | 6:48 pm

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Oppo recently launched the Find X5 and X5 Pro with different hardware features.

Display & Design

The Oppo Find X5 is the vanilla variant with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The device also supports a multi-tier cooling system much like the Pro version. The smartphone has a fingerprint-resistant frame with a matte glass rear and is available in Black and White colors.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the Snapdragon 888, the Find X5 includes 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

The device boots the Android-based ColorOS 12.1 with some privacy tweaks.

Camera

Featuring the custom 6nm MariSilicon X image processing chip, the Find X5 comes with two 50MP wide and ultra-wide IMX766 cameras, and a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x magnification.

The rear camera setup of the Find X5 is similar to that of the Pro version with a 1/1.56” sensor with 1.0µm pixels and includes support for binning. The wide camera lens features support for OIS.

The front camera has a 32MP IMX615 sensor, which only has an 81° Field of Vision, as compared to 90° on the Pro variant.

Battery & Pricing

As compared to the Pro model, Find X5 has a 4,800mAh battery pack, with the same 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging. The battery also supports fast 30W AirVOOC.

Find X5 is available at an eye-watering price of $1,116 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, with sales starting from March 14th.

Oppo Find X5 Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
  • CPU: Octa-core
  • GPU: Adreno 660
  • OS: Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
  • Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
  • Display: 6.55 inches, AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+
  • Memory
    • RAM: 8GB
    • Internal: 256GB
  • Card Slot: N/A
  • Camera
    • Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide) + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto) + 50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 110˚ (ultrawide)
    • Front: 32 MP, f/2.4, 25mm (wide)
  • Colors:  Black, White
  • Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, optical
  • Face Unlock: Yes
  • Battery: Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable, Fast charging 80W
  • Price: $1,116

Also Read

close
>