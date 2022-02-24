Sony Xperia 5 IV is Coming with a Better Camera and Faster Chipset

Sony released the Xperia 5 III almost over a year ago. A Weibo user has now shared an inside scoop on what its successor may feature.

The leak claims that the Sony Xperia 5 IV will have a 6.1-inch screen, almost the same size as the Xperia 5 III. The device will weigh 180g and a double-sided Gorilla Glass Victus.

ALSO READ Samsung Announces a Fix for Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Issue

The rear camera will use the 12MP IMX557 sensor, also used for the Xperia 1 II. Its sensor is bigger than some other phones in the market, meaning we will get to see slightly better image quality. The camera will also include a 12MP telephoto sensor with a dual focal length lens that can switch between 3x to 4.4x magnification. The ultra-wide cam will feature a 12MP IMX363 sensor.

The Xperia 5 IV is said to get the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that may be sourced from TSMC instead of Samsung. However, Qualcomm has not yet verified whether the TSMC version of the chip exists, which may lead to a delayed phone launch.

ALSO READ Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Processor and Uni-Curve Design

Thankfully, the 3.5mm headphone jack is here to stay as per Sony’s tradition and the battery pack is said to have been slightly increased from 4,500 mAh.

The leak also claims that the Sony Xperia 5 IV will be above $790, as the Xperia 5 III currently retails for $700.