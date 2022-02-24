Samsung Announces a Fix for Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Issue

While the Ultra model of the Galaxy S22 series released at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked did live up to its hype, the Exynos variant came with a rather annoying screen flickering issue, which took the users by surprise especially given the hefty price tag.

Some Exynos 2200 variants of the Galaxy S22 Ultra were riddled with a bug that shows a horizontal pixelated line across the top portion of the display where the clock widget is placed. However, the issue only occurs when the device is set to QHD+ resolution and Natural color mode and disappears as soon as the color mode is switched to Vivid, which can be considered a temporary solution.

Recently, more such instances have come to light as more people have started getting their hands on their pre-orders. However, thankfully Samsung has finally acknowledged the problem, with a promise to fix it soon.

If you have an Exynos #GalaxyS22Ultra pls check if your device is affected by this bug, too.

(Notice the graphic glitches/artifacts on lock screen clock.)

Seems to be a widespread issue now.

Reproduce steps in comments. pic.twitter.com/gjznCHTTX2 — Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) February 22, 2022

Samsung’s official forum moderator has announced that they’ve received official word from the company about this issue. The South Korean tech giant stated that it is aware of the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s pixelated line bug, which appears on the lock screen and YouTube video playback and it has already worked on a patch to fix the issue that will be rolled out via a software update.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is Facing Display Problems [Images]

Until then, Samsung recommends, Galaxy S22 Ultra users either drop the display resolution to Full HD+ or switch to the Vivid color mode. The bug will likely be fixed with the next software update that will be released to the Galaxy S22 series.