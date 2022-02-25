Oppo Launches the Find X5 Lite and Enco X2 Earbuds

Oppo recently unveiled the Find X5 series with a special focus on Find X5 and Find X5 Pro. The company also revealed the Find X5 Lite, a rebranded version of the Reno7 5G.

Oppo Find X5 Lite

Design & Display

The Find X5 Lite features a 6.43-inch display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution, HDR10+ support, and a refresh rate of 90Hz with DCI-P3 coverage. Protected by the Gorilla Glass 5, the smartphone has touch sampling rates of up to 180Hz.

The smartphone is available in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue colors.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the Dimensity 900 6nm chipset, the phone comes equipped with an 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Find X5 Lite runs the ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and also allows virtual RAM expansion of up to 5GB.

Camera

The Find X5 Lite features a 64MP main camera with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. While the selfie camera features a 32MP lens with an 85° Field of Vision.

Unlike other smartphones in the series, the X5 Lite does not feature the MariSilicon X chip or the 4K Ultra Night mode for video.

Battery & Pricing

The smartphone features a comparatively smaller battery pack of only 4,500mAh with support for 65W charging. The device can achieve a 100% charge within 31 minutes. The handset, however, does not support wireless charging.

The device will retail for $536.

Oppo Find X5 Lite Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)

MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) CPU: Octa-core

Octa-core GPU: Mali-G68 MC4

Mali-G68 MC4 OS: Android 11, ColorOS 12

Android 11, ColorOS 12 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display: 6.43 inches, AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+

6.43 inches, AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ Memory RAM: 8GB Internal: 256GB

Card Slot: microSDXC

Camera Rear: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚ (ultra-wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front: 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide)

Colors: Starlight Black, Startrails Blue

Starlight Black, Startrails Blue Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, optical

Under display, optical Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 65W

Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 65W Price: $536

Oppo Enco X2

Alongside numerous other handsets, Oppo also unveiled a pair of TWS buds – the Oppo Enco X2.

Features

Oppo has continued its collaboration with Dynaudio as the buds feature a dual-driver design with a quad-magnet planar tweeter and an 11mm dynamic driver. The buds offer a frequency response from 20Hz to 40kHz.

Oppo went a step ahead and improved the noise cancellation to 45dB as compared to 35dB of the original model. Enco X2 also support Bluetooth 5.2 and LHDC 4.0 with bitrates up to 900 Kbps.

The buds will retail for $224.