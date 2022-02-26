Govt Takes Notice of Low-quality Locally Assembled Cars

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has taken cognizance of the poor quality of locally manufactured vehicles and called upon the concerned officials from the Ministry of Industries and Production to discuss the matter.

It met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Rana Tanveer Hussain to assess the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) audit objections for 2019-20.

Additionally, MNA Khawaja Asif highlighted the problem of low-quality vehicles being manufactured in Pakistan and stated that many cars lack airbags because of which Pakistan is unable to export them.

It was also brought to PAC’s attention that the commodities impounded by FBR were not auctioned punctually, and Senator Talha Mahmood stated that captured vehicles are sold only when they are rusty and disintegrating.

Chairman Hussain claimed that the police take the recovered automobiles for themselves, and (MNA Munaza) Manza Hassan remarked that many of the parliament’s cars are broken down.

Officials from FBR responded that it has devised a policy for using tampered vehicles and that they might be given to government departments.

Via Express Tribune