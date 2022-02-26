There are the Most Popular Pakistani Artists on Spotify

Music streaming app Spotify officially launched in Pakistan last year. This not only helped local artists reach their fans but also made the service a lot cheaper than expected. A monthly Spotify subscription costs only Rs 300 in Pakistan, which is a lot cheaper than other countries.

Now that it’s been a year, Spotify is celebrating its first anniversary by revealing Pakistani music stats. According to Spotify’s data, more than 19,600 Pakistani songs have been added to the platform over the year. Out of 184 countries and 406 million users worldwide, the top countries listening to Pakistani Spotify music are India, America, and Britain.

Spotify also revealed the most popular Pakistani artists on the platform. Atif Aslam was the most streamed artist on Spotify thanks to his major hits including Kadi Te Has Bol, Jeena Jeena, Tere Sang Yaara. These were among the top 10 most streamed Pakistani songs abroad.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was the second most-streamed artist on the app. His uncle, a legendary qawwali maestro, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was the third most popular name. Momina Mustehsan was in fourth place and Bilal Saeed was in fifth.

Baari was the most popular song by Momina and Bilal. It was the most streamed local song in other countries.