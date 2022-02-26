Valve Has Finally Started Rolling Out its Handheld Gaming PC

Valve has finally launched its handheld gaming console, the Steam Deck.

The device looks very similar to Nintendo Switch, the currently dominating handheld gaming device, but is more powerful and more expensive. Powered by AMD, Steam Deck is a 7-inch portable gaming PC with storage variations of 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Steam Deck can be ordered online via the official Steam website. Anyone who had already pre-ordered the device can confirm their purchase or cancel the reservation within 72 hours of receiving a confirmation email.

The company is also expected to send out the next emails within the next few weeks.

To celebrate the launch of Steam Deck, Valve also unveiled a mini-game titled Aperture Desk Job. The game is based in the Portal universe and developed to walk the user through the numerous functionalities of the Steam Deck. The mini-game is also available on Windows PC.

The game will be widely-available from 1st March and will be free to download via Steam.

Valve also went ahead and added a ‘Great on Deck’ feature that displays games that are compatible with the Steam Deck, such as Elden Ring, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and many more.

The 64GB Steam Deck retails for a starting price of $399, the 256GB for $529, and the 512GB for $649.