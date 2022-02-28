Engro Corp Establishes Trading Subsidiary in UAE

Engro Corporation has commenced the office operations of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Engro Eximp FZE, in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, Emirate of Dubai.

Engro Eximp FZE will explore potential trading opportunities in energy, fertilizers, petrochemicals, and food and agriculture sectors.

According to a press release, President Engro Corporation, Ghias Khan, said in a statement, “With a vision to expand the group’s footprint outside Pakistan, we have opened our trading company in Dubai. Through its trading activities, Engro Eximp FZE will aim to create more export engines for sustainable economic growth.”

He observed that the business would help leverage Pakistan’s enormous supply potential to tap the growing demand of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The group’s strategic partnerships and global alliances provide Engro Eximp FZE the foundation to grow and establish its brand internationally.