Indian Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Meeting of Permanent Indus Commission

The Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters and his nine-member delegation have reached Islamabad to attend the 117th Meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission.

The meetings of the Permanent Commission between the Pakistani and Indian delegations will start on Tuesday and will continue for three days in Islamabad, to conclude on 3 March.

The visit of the Indian Indus Commissioner is in fulfillment of the implementation of the Indus Water Treaty.

The Pakistani delegation will comprise representatives of WAPDA, Pakistan Met Dept, Punjab Irrigation, NESPAK, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Flood Commission, and officers of the Pakistan Commission for Indus Waters (PCIW).

Afterward, the delegation will leave for India via the same route they had come on.

Pakistani officials revealed that the agenda of the meeting will include Pakistan’s observations of various Indian New Run-of-River Hydro-Electric Plants. The matter of the sharing of flood information by the Indian side is on the agenda as well.