Karachi Ranks Among World’s Most Polluted Cities

Karachi Becomes Fourth Largest Polluted City in the World

Karachi has become the world’s fourth-largest polluted city as its air quality index (AQI) has surged to an unhealthy level of 193.

A study published by Pakistan Press International (PPI) reported that the fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentration in Karachi was recorded at 32.9 µg/m³ this month which is above the World Health Organization’s (WHO) annual air quality threshold of 26 μg/m³.

According to the WHO, PM2.5 can penetrate through the lungs and further enter the body through the bloodstream, affecting all major organs. Exposure to PM2.5 can cause diseases both to the cardiovascular and respiratory system, provoking stroke, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The study identified that air pollution in the metropolis contains solid and liquid particles, and certain gases in the air, which make it hazardous for human health.

As per the report, transport and industrial emissions are major polluters followed by burning of garbage, emissions from refrigerators, generators, flying of dust, and stoves used in houses and hotels.

It said that all types of forests, including mangroves along Sindh’s coastline, which used to help absorb carbon dioxide and clean air in Karachi, have been reduced to an alarming level.

“Karachi’s present mangroves forest cover is 50,000 hectares. In the last 50 years, Karachi has lost 10,000 hectares of mangrove forest due to encroachments, commercialization, and infrastructure development,” the study noted.

The study quoted Sindh Environmental Protection Agency saying that seawater encroachment and deforestation have caused extreme damage to ecosystems in Sindh.

“There has been mass depletion of mangrove forests in the area due to illegal logging, irrigation, and untreated industrial waste,” it said.

The study noted that only eight percent of the total land area of 34.84 million in Sindh is forest cover, which is three times lower than the international standards of 25 percent.

The annual survey of Pakistan released in June 2021 revealed that only 5.01 percent area of the country is under forest cover.

Commenting on the report, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Secretary-General, Qaisar Sajjad noted that Karachi had turned out to be the world’s fourth-largest air polluting city.

“Air pollution is a slow poison and can even take life in severe conditions,” he said, observing that air pollution contributes to asthma, nose elegy, sore throat, and heart diseases.

The PMA official stressed the need to regulate the transport and industrial systems, and cease all smoke-emitting and dilapidated vehicles which cause air pollution.