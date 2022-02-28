Payfast Partners with bSecure to Offer Better Payment Solutions to Customers

bSecure, a one-click checkout solution and digital aggregation platform, has partnered with PayFast to offer payment solutions to their customers.

Clients on bSecure’s platform will be able to seamlessly and securely accept online payments through Visa and Mastercard payment cards in addition to UnionPay and PayPak cards, bank accounts, and mobile wallets.

PayFast is a State Bank licensed and regulated fintech that allows any business to receive payments from their customers through a variety of online payment methods.

It functions with the utmost security, mitigating loss for its clients through industry-standard fraud detection and PCI-DSS certification.

The company enables payment acceptance for various entities such as E-commerce merchants and retailers, freelancers, corporations, and billing entities.

bSecure is a one-click checkout that offers merchants the ability to superpower their checkout. It offers payments and shipment integrations as standard and a host of other features that enable the eCommerce merchant to improve their conversion rate and get more orders.

Present at the signing ceremony were Adnan Ali, CEO PayFast, and Adam Dawood, Founder and CEO bSecure at the head office of PayFast in Karachi.

At the signing ceremony, Adnan Ali, CEO PayFast, said, “bSecure has always been committed to providing a unique, seamless, and secure solution to meet the needs of today’s diverse online businesses. At PayFast, we strive to provide our clients with the utmost security as well as the best user experience.”

He added, “Our innovative partnership with them will bolster Pakistan’s digital payment acceptance capabilities and cater to a wider variety of merchants and young entrepreneurs.”

“PayFast has been a tremendous technology partner from Day 1. Their role in providing all bSecure Builders a seamless onboarding journey has been critical and together we hope to make all customers’ online purchases seamless,” said Adam Dawood, CEO bSecure.

To learn more about PayFast, please visit: https://www.gopayfast.com/

E-commerce businesses that want to start accepting credit/debit card payments and accept API-based bank transfers from their customers are encouraged to visit https://www.bsecure.pk/ to sign up and start accepting prepayment orders in as little as 3 days.