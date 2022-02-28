Realme GT2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Now Available Globally

Realme recently unveiled the GT2 Pro to the international market stating that the smartphone will be going on sale from the 15th of March.

Part of the brand’s high-end GT series, the phone will showcase the best Realme has to offer.

Design & Display

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 panel with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. With HDR10+, 1.07 billion color support, and 1400 nits of brightness, the screen can dynamically adjust the refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz.

The phone’s rear panel is built using a special material which results in lower carbon emissions during production.

Internals & Storage

Realme GT2 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4nm) and is the first handset to come with the chipset in Europe. The smartphone features RAM variations of 8GB and 12GB with UFS 3.1 internal storage of 128GB or 256GB.

The device features a built-in 36,761mm2 vapor chamber (Realme claims it’s the biggest used in a phone yet) that can drop the temperature by 3°C when the chip heats up.

Realme GT2 Pro boots the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, and will come with 3 years of OS updates as well as 4 years of Android security patches.

Camera

Realme GT2 Pro features a 50MP f/1.8 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX766 main sensor, Omni-directional PDAF, and OIS. Another 50MP sensor is also included with the world’s joint-first 150° ultra-wide camera, allowing almost fisheye level of width. The device also features a third 3MP microscopic sensor with 40x magnification.

On the front GT2 Pro comes with a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery & Pricing

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W charging that grants a full charge within 33 minutes.

Realme GT2 Pro will be available for an early price of $802 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, and $840 for the 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

Afterward, it will be available from 15th March for the standard price of $900.

Realme GT2 Pro Specifications