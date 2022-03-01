AIOU Announces Admissions in Spring 2022 Semester

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), on Monday, announced the admissions schedule for the 2022 spring semester.

The Controller Examination, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Choudhury, told the media that the admissions for the second phase would start from Tuesday, 1 March.

“Programs offered in this phase include BA (Associate Degree), BBA, MA, M.Sc, Postgraduate diploma, BS programs, Teacher Training Programs (MA, M.Ed, and B.Ed), certificate courses, and Associate degree programs,” he said.

The Controller Exams mentioned that all the admissions would take place online. Admission forms and prospectuses can be downloaded from the university’s website www.aiou.edu.pk.

Moreover, the final examinations of Matriculation, I.Com, and FA programs offered in the Autumn 2021 semester will be taken between 1 March and 12 April.

He said that the roll number slips are being dispatched to all the students at their postal addresses. Those who did not receive it via mail can also download it from students’ CMS accounts.

Dr. Ajmal Choudhury noted that the exam centers have been set up at the nearest places of the students’ residences or workplaces, as per the instructions of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Qayyum.

“All possible efforts have been made to ensure transparency in the entire exams process,” he added.