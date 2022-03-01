Here’s How Many Phones Were Manufactured in Pakistan in January 2022

The local manufacturing plants have manufactured/assembled 1.53 million mobile handsets against 0.14 million commercially imported in January 2022, says Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The manufactured/assembled mobile handsets by local manufacturing plants during the calendar year 2021 stood at 24.66 million compared to 13.05 million in 2020, an increase of 88 percent.

The commercial imports of mobile handsets stood at 10.26 million in 2021 compared to 24.51 million in 2020, revealed the official data of PTA.

The locally manufactured/assembled 1.53 million mobile handsets include 0.86 million 2G and 0.67 million smartphones. Further, as per the PTA data, 53 percent of mobile devices are smartphones and 47 percent 2G on the Pakistan network.

However, despite the increase in the local production of mobile phones, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.270 billion during the first seven (July-January) of 2021-22 compared to $1.135 billion during the same period of last year, registering a growth of 11.86 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The PTA data revealed that the local manufacturing trend reflects a positive uptake on the PTA’s Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Authorization regulatory regime, whereby, local manufacturing within the first year of regime introduction has resulted in the production of 24.66 million phones in a short span of one year, including 10.06 million 4G smartphones.

The successful implementation of the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) along with conducive government policies including the mobile manufacturing policy has created a favorable environment for mobile manufacturing in Pakistan.

It has also contributed positively to the mobile ecosystem of Pakistan by eliminating the counterfeit device market, providing a level-playing field for commercial entities and has created trust among consumers due to the formulation of standardized legal channels for all sorts of device imports. The government had introduced a mobile manufacturing policy to encourage and attract manufacturers to establish their units in Pakistan.

PTA further reinforced this impact by issuing the Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations, 2021, that eased the process for obtaining a No-Objection Certificate (NoC) for manufacturing and local assembly of mobile phones in Pakistan.

As many as 30 companies have obtained licenses so far, producing over 10 million smartphones in 2021 while creating 2,000 jobs. Samsung also joined the local manufacturing market in collaboration with local partners. Pakistan also made history by exporting its first-ever smartphone consignment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the ‘Manufactured in Pakistan’ tag.