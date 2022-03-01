Thousands of Households in Gwadar to Get Free Solar Panels Soon

More than 3,000 solar panels from China have reached Pakistan that will be installed in households in remote areas in Gwadar to provide more citizens with sustainable electricity.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, revealed that 3,150 solar panels have arrived from China that will be installed free of cost in distant areas of Gwadar.

ALSO READ HEC Extends Registration Deadline for PhD Scholarships in USA

چین سے 3,150 سولر پینل گوادر پہنچائے گئے ہیں یہ سولر پینل گوادر کی غریب ترین آبادی کے گھروں میں مفت تنصیب کئے جائیں گے تاکہ ان کو بجلی کی ترسیل ممکن بنائ جا سکے #CPECAuthority pic.twitter.com/bXllzOu5gf — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 1, 2022

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) and the Chinese Ministry of Environment had signed an agreement in this regard that was approved by the Federal Cabinet in January this year.

Speaking back then, Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, had said that the initiative would fulfill one of the longstanding demands of the local population of Gwadar.

ALSO READ NEPRA Okays Another Power Tariff Hike for K-Electric Consumers

Back in 2020 when he was the Federal Science and Technology Minister, Fawad Chaudhry had envisioned to start indigenous manufacturing of solar panels in 2022.

He aimed to install solar panels in households across the country, envisaging each house to have its separate domestic powerhouse to ease some pressure from the national grid.