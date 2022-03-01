HEC Extends Registration Deadline for PhD Scholarships in USA

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has extended the last date to apply for PhD Scholarship Program under US-Pak Knowledge Corridor.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the HEC said that the deadline for applications for the scholarship program under fall 2022, and spring (summer) 2023 semesters has been extended from 28 February to 31 March.

It added that applications submitted after the deadline will not be entertained.

What is US-Pak Knowledge Corridor?

In 2015, the US and Pakistan governments decided to launch this initiative with the aim of enabling 10,000 Pakistani PhD aspirants to study at top-ranked US universities in the next 10 years.

Phase one of the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor was approved in 2017 and revised in 2020 which envisions to award 1,000 PhD scholarships to outstanding Pakistani students in US universities.

How to Apply?

The HEC said in its post that PhD aspirants can apply for the scholarships under the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor at HEC’s Scholarship Portal. Applications sent to the HEC through any other means will not be entertained and will be rejected straight away.

Important Things to Note

The scholarships under the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor will be offered for a maximum period of 5 years.

Applicants are not required to submit HEC-attested documents at the time of submitting their applications. Only those shortlisted by HEC will be asked to submit HEC-attested documents later.

Misstatement or misrepresentation of information in the application form can result in disqualification or cancellation of the scholarship grant at any stage during the study.

Read more about the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor PhD Scholarship Program at HEC’s official website.