Coeus Solutions Ltd to be the First IT Software Company to List on Pakistan’s Growth Enterprise Market Board

Coeus Solutions Ltd is going to be the first IT Software Company to list on Pakistan’s Growth Enterprise Market Board.

The news was unveiled by Talha Azher, Vice President, Corporate Finance at KTrade Securities Ltd. and Financial Adviser to the transaction, who informed, “Coeus Solutions Ltd, a Lahore-based technology company, plans to sell 5 million shares (16.7% of the company) on the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s Growth Enterprise Market Board.”

The target range is 210-294 rupees a share with the price to be finalized through book building to be held on March 8th and March 9th, 2022.

“GEM Board is the stepping stone towards listing on the Main Board later in 2022. We are confident that as the first technology company to be listed on GEM Board, this will provide a good case study for other tech companies to explore this option of raising capital,” said Ahsan Naseem, CEO Coeus Solutions Ltd.

“Coeus is primarily focused on enterprise software solutions,” said Ali Naqi Shaheen, co-founder at Coeus Solutions Ltd.

“In the last ten years, we have established a strong presence and competence in the German market, and we expect to expand the business further in Germany as well as the rest of Europe. With our focus on remote work enablement, we believe we are solving the biggest problems faced by the majority of the world organizations, especially post-pandemic,” he added.

Coeus Solutions Ltd has offices in Lahore and Berlin, and has maintained a strong presence in and focus on the German market. Its core foci are providing its clients with enterprise software solutions, particularly focused on customer and people engagement and creating remote-work enabling environments.