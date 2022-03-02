Oppo Reno 7 Gets a More Affordable Version

Oppo has just expanded its Reno 7 series of mid-range phones with a cheaper model called the Reno 7Z 5G. It is a direct successor to last year’s Reno 6Z 5G, but it has only been launched in Thailand for now.

Price is yet to be revealed, but we expect it to cost somewhere around $300.

Design and Display

Compared to the vanilla Reno 7, the Reno 7Z has the same 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution, but the 90Hz refresh rate has been toned down to 60Hz. The touch sampling rate is 180Hz, so the screen can still serve gaming purposes. Peak brightness is only 600 nits and the bottom bezel is thicker than the rest.

Internals and Storage

The phone’s main chipset is Snapdragon 695, which is a mid-range SoC that goes on par with Snapdragon 750G. This is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2, but you can expand storage through a microSD card.

Despite being a 2022 phone, the Reno 7Z will boot Android 11 out of the box with ColorOS 12 on top.

Cameras

The main camera has received a downgrade as well. It still includes a 64MP main sensor, but it’s missing the 8MP ultrawide camera present on the vanilla model. Instead, it gets a 2MP monochrome camera and a 2MP macro shooter. This camera is capable of 4K video recording.

The selfie camera sitting in the punch-hole cutout is a 16MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

You get the same 4,500 mAh battery as the vanilla model, but the 65W fast charging has been downgraded to 33W.

As mentioned earlier, pricing is yet to be revealed, but we expect it to cost $300 or below since the vanilla Reno 7 launched for around $390.

Oppo Reno 7Z Specifications