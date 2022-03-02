Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Nails Durability Test [Video]

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra joins the ranks among the toughest phones of 2022, as proven by the latest durability test from JerryRigEverything. The YouTuber has taken the latest Samsung Galaxy S/Note hybrid flagship for a spin through his latest torture test.

Scratch Test

Although the S22 Ultra’s screen is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus+, it still scratched at levels 6 and 7 on Moh’s hardness scale. This puts it one step behind the iPhone 13 series. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor works seamlessly even with deep scratches on the screen.

The smooth frosted back panel is quite scratch resistant, at least against Zack’s stainless steel blade. The camera lenses will not get scratched easily either.

S Pen

The S Pen received the YouTuber’s torture treatment as well. Taking it apart revealed similar construction to last year’s S Pen with a water-resistant build and a rechargeable capacitor for its Bluetooth features.

Burn and Bend Test

The screen lasted about 30 seconds before receiving a permanent white blemish from the naked flame. However, the screen still functioned just fine and no pixels were damaged from the flame.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra remained as sturdy as a brick through the bend test. The flagship phone is structurally sound and did not even show a minor flex during the test.

Check out the video below for more details.