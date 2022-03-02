Telenor Wins 11th Annual International CSR Award for Corporate Sustainability

Telenor Pakistan has won the 11th Annual International Corporate Social Responsibility Award, this time for its efforts in digital learning, environmental stewardship, and child protection.

The prestigious CSR Award, registered with the IPO, Government of Pakistan, was presented to Telenor Pakistan at a ceremony held in Karachi on 2nd March 2022.

The award was presented to the Head of Sustainability, Telenor Pakistan, Abdullah Abdur Rehman Khan. The event was attended by key stakeholders belonging to the corporate sector, government organizations, NGOs, academia, and a few media organizations.

Last year, Telenor Pakistan was awarded recognition in diversity and inclusion for its Open Mind Pakistan program and the Disability Job Portal.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Telenor Pakistan, Kamal Ahmed, stated, “Awards like these validate Telenor Pakistan’s commitment to what matters most.”

He added, “Telenor Pakistan’s sustainability programs and initiatives are important steps in that direction, and play a vital role in empowering societies and bridging the digital divide.”

Whether it’s for leveraging on long-term partnerships for a digital future or empowering societies to create a better, sustainable Pakistan, Telenor Pakistan believes in conducting business with sustainability at its core.

Telenor Pakistan’s award-winning programs and projects in sustainability include interventions for underserved and vulnerable communities, such as its Digital Birth Registration, Safe Internet, Taleemabad, and Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The network encapsulates the essence of togetherness and prosperity with programs like Open Mind Pakistan, Naya Aghaaz, Velocity, and many more designed to create an inclusive, Digital Pakistan.