Minister Wants Kashmir Avenue Apartments Project to be Re-tendered

While pointing out the flaws in the tendering process in the Kashmir Avenue Apartments in the sector G-13 of Islamabad, Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema said that he has requested the Prime Minister to allow re-tendering of the project.

The minister was briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works which met under the chairmanship of the Chairman Committee Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan.

The committee was given a detailed briefing from the Ministry of Housing and Works on the newly proposed allotment and quota policy for Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and the current status of construction of Kashmir Avenue Apartments.

The officials informed that the 2016 policy of allotment and quota was being implemented. But in 2021 the high court ordered that the policy should be reconsidered. The policy was reviewed in the cabinet and suggestions were presented. In this regard, a sub-committee was formed to review the laws. The new policy was presented before the high court on which a 64-page judgment was passed.

The minister told the committee that there was no problem regarding quota but there was a problem of implementation. He said that a comprehensive policy is required to deal with the issue. He added that the cabinet will be requested to conduct a comprehensive review in this regard.

The committee decided that both the issues would be postponed till the next meeting for a detailed review.