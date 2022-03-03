Pakistan’s New J-10C Fighter Jets to Perform on Pakistan Day Parade

By Rizvi Syed | Published Mar 3, 2022 | 11:02 pm

Alt. Title: Pakistan Air Force to Recieve First Batch of Chinese J-10C Fighter Jets This Month

Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, has announced that the Pakistan Day parade on 23 March will feature a fly-past by Chinese Chengdu J-10 (J-10C) fighter jets.

“The fly-past ceremony of J-10C is being held for the first time in Pakistan,” Rashid told reporters in Islamabad.

“This is our response to [India’s] Rafale,” he said, referring to arch-rival India’s purchase of French-made Rafale combat jets.

ALSO READ

In 2016, India signed a deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France for around $8.7 billion. It was India’s first major acquisition of combat planes in two decades.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will soon receive the first batch of Chengdu J-10C semi-stealth 4.5-gen advanced multirole fighter jets from China this month.

According to the Interior Minister, PAF will receive the first batch of 25 J-10C fighter jets in March, and another batch of 36 J-10Cs by the end of July.

ALSO READ

About J-10C

The J-10C (or a derivative version of it adapted to the needs of PAF) is a modern, and powerful single-engine multi-role fighter. It is equipped with an AESA active electronically scanning radar, powerful ECM, low RCS, and has a wide range of smart munitions at its disposal.

Many aspects of the J-10C mid-sized fighter jet, including its aerodynamic characteristics, aviation, weapon systems, and overall combat capability, bring this aircraft in the same league as the Rafale acquired by the Indian Air Force.

Also Read

Rizvi Syed

close
>