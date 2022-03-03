Pakistan’s New J-10C Fighter Jets to Perform on Pakistan Day Parade

Alt. Title: Pakistan Air Force to Recieve First Batch of Chinese J-10C Fighter Jets This Month

Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, has announced that the Pakistan Day parade on 23 March will feature a fly-past by Chinese Chengdu J-10 (J-10C) fighter jets.

“The fly-past ceremony of J-10C is being held for the first time in Pakistan,” Rashid told reporters in Islamabad.

“This is our response to [India’s] Rafale,” he said, referring to arch-rival India’s purchase of French-made Rafale combat jets.

ALSO READ Netflix To Acquire Finnish Game Studio for $72 Million

In 2016, India signed a deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France for around $8.7 billion. It was India’s first major acquisition of combat planes in two decades.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will soon receive the first batch of Chengdu J-10C semi-stealth 4.5-gen advanced multirole fighter jets from China this month.

According to the Interior Minister, PAF will receive the first batch of 25 J-10C fighter jets in March, and another batch of 36 J-10Cs by the end of July.

ALSO READ Here are Squads Including Pakistani and Indian Legends for UAE Friendship Cup

About J-10C

The J-10C (or a derivative version of it adapted to the needs of PAF) is a modern, and powerful single-engine multi-role fighter. It is equipped with an AESA active electronically scanning radar, powerful ECM, low RCS, and has a wide range of smart munitions at its disposal.

Many aspects of the J-10C mid-sized fighter jet, including its aerodynamic characteristics, aviation, weapon systems, and overall combat capability, bring this aircraft in the same league as the Rafale acquired by the Indian Air Force.