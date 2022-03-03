Here are Squads Including Pakistani and Indian Legends for UAE Friendship Cup

The UAE Friendship Cup 2022 is set to commence from 5 March at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The four-team competition includes teams from Pakistan, India, Rest of the World, and Bollywood.
Former players such as Imran Nazir, Salman Butt, Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajay Jadeja, Brendan Taylor, and Ajantha Mendis alongside Bollywood celebrities, Suniel Shetty, Boby Deol, and Sohail Khan will be seen in action in the three-day tournament.
The tournament will be played according to T10 format. All the teams will face each other once in the tournament and the top two teams will lock horns in the final on 7 March.
Here is the schedule of the tournament:
|5 March
|6 March
|7 March
|World XI Legends vs Indian Legends
|Pakistan Legends vs World XI Legends
|Final
|Pakistan Legends vs Bollywood Kings
|World XI Legends vs Bollywood Kings
|Indian Legends vs Bollywood Kings
|Pakistan Legends vs Indian Legends
Here are the squads:
|Pakistan Legends
|Indian Legends
|World XI Legends
|Bollywood Kings
|Imran Nazir
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|Abdur Razzak
|Suniel Shetty
|Salman Butt
|Ajay Jadeja
|Shahriar Nafees
|Sohail Khan
|Mohammad Yousuf
|Venkatesh Prasad
|Dollar Mahmud
|Aftab Shivdasani
|Yasir Hameed
|Nayan Mongia
|Jupiter Ghosh
|Ritesh Deshmukh
|Rana Naved
|Vinod Kambli
|Ajantha Mendis
|Boby Deol
|Mohammad Irfan
|W V Raman
|Nuwan Kulasekara
|Shabbir Ahluwalia
|Raza Hasan
|Ajay Sharma
|Chamara Kapugedara
|Saqib Saleem
|Taufeeq Umar
|Rajesh Chauhan
|John Simpson
|Kunal Khemu
|Rahat Ali
|Nikhil Chopra
|Samiullah Shenwari
|Sharad Kelkar
|Zulfiqar Babar
|Sanjay Bangar
|Fareed Ahmad Malik
|Vatsal Seth
|Abdur Rehman
|Sanjay Manjrekar
|Ashraf Sharafuddin
|Apoorva Lakhia
|Robin Singh
|Graeme Cremer
|Varun Baddla
|Munaf Patel
|Brendan Taylor
|Sameer Kochhar
|Mohammad Kaif
|Elton Chigumbura
|Indraneil Sengupta
|Irfan Pathan
|Kabir Sadanand
|Raja Bherwani
|Tushar Jalota
|Sahil Chaudhary