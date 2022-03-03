Here are Squads Including Pakistani and Indian Legends for UAE Friendship Cup

The UAE Friendship Cup 2022 is set to commence from 5 March at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The four-team competition includes teams from Pakistan, India, Rest of the World, and Bollywood.

Former players such as Imran Nazir, Salman Butt, Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajay Jadeja, Brendan Taylor, and Ajantha Mendis alongside Bollywood celebrities, Suniel Shetty, Boby Deol, and Sohail Khan will be seen in action in the three-day tournament.

The tournament will be played according to T10 format. All the teams will face each other once in the tournament and the top two teams will lock horns in the final on 7 March.

Here is the schedule of the tournament:

5 March 6 March 7 March World XI Legends vs Indian Legends Pakistan Legends vs World XI Legends Final Pakistan Legends vs Bollywood Kings World XI Legends vs Bollywood Kings Indian Legends vs Bollywood Kings Pakistan Legends vs Indian Legends

Here are the squads: