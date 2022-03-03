PM’s Aide Resigns for Being Ignored on Balochistan Matters

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Power, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, has resigned alleging that PM Imran and his government had constantly ignored him.

After his resignation, Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, in an exclusive interview with ProPakistani said that he had sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the Prime Minister had appointed him as Special Assistant to look after the affairs of Balochistan in the fields of water resources and power, however, he was not invited to any meetings or consultations on the issue of Balochistan.

He complained he did not even get to meet the concerned ministers for resolving the issues of Balochistan. He said that he expected justice from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but he was ignored for three years due to which he has decided to resign from his post.