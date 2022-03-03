Subway’s All New Pizza Wraps Loaded and Ready to Go!

Subway has recently introduced its sumptuous line of Loaded Pizza Wraps and it has us bursting with excitement as we experience a mind-blowing meld of two different delectable dishes.

Going where no wrap has gone before, Subway offers a variety of pizza toppings in the form of three distinct flavors; offered in classic pepperoni, Chicken, and Beef options.

Each flavor has its own distinct fillings to cater to the diverse tastebuds of the customer and is available now from Rs. 650 only.

The Loaded Pizza Wrap was designed with the idea that wholesome cravings should never be ignored even on the go, where you just don’t have two hands for that slice of pizza.

This culinary curio lets you move about while sustaining yourself with double the meat and double the flavor in every bite.

So far the Loaded Pizza Wrap has received celebrated enthusiasm and reviews included mostly praise for the convenience and satisfaction of fueling your body on the go!