NLC Records Highest Ever Profit of Rs. 5.7 Billion

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the 65th meeting of the National Logistics Board (NLB) recently. The minister approved two agenda items which include the adoption of audited financial statements for the fiscal year 2020-2021 and ex post facto sanctions for procurement of security and ICT equipment for ITTMS Torkham and Chaman.

In a tweet posted on Twitter, the minister said that there has been a great turnaround in the performance of the National Logistics Cell (NLC). He also said that NLC had posted highest ever profit of Rs. 5.7 billion from operations and 9.2 billion including capital gains in the last year (2020-21).

Chaired meeting of National Logistics Board. Great turnaround in NLC performance in last 2 of yrs. Massive investment in fleet upgrade which has been modernized & expanded. Last year NLC had highest ever profits of 5.7 billion from operations & 9.2 billion including capital gain — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 4, 2022

NLC Director-General briefed the participants about the operational, administrative and financial matters of the organization with special reference to the accomplished tasks and future development plans of NLC.

The board was informed that an additional 150 vehicles have been booked, enhancing the fleet size to 900. Moreover, 200 additional vehicles are planned in FY-2022-23 which would increase the fleet size to 1100.

It was also informed that the first commercial International Road Transport (TIR) moved to Turkey and Azerbaijan through Iran in October 2021. In addition, a road freight terminal is also being developed at Karachi comprising all facilities of transport operations and is likely to be completed by August 2022. The logistic management system has also been digitalized and it will be integrated with ERP.

During the meeting, the committee also reviewed the progress on construction of 7th Avenue Interchange, IJP road, 10th Avenue, ITTMS Torkham, Chaman, CPEC Package 1 (Rehmani Khail-Yarik), Naltar road, Gilgit-Shandur road, Orangi Nullah and BRTC Commission Corridor.

The minister directed to increase the NLC budget approval limit to fast-track the project execution.

NLC Director General further informed the meeting that 47 percent work on ITTMS Torkham, 42.6 percent work on ITTMS (Chaman), and 71 percent work on Naltar road has been completed while 100 percent work on CPEC Package 1 has been completed.

It was further informed that NLC has digitalized logistic management system and a state-of-the-art data centre has been established to cater to the needs for the next ten years. The minister appreciated the performance of NLC and its contribution to the nation-building efforts and timely completion of the projects and hoped that NLC would continue to play its role in boosting economic activities in the country.

The meeting was attended by Quartermaster General, DG National Logistics Cell (NLC), Secretary Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives (PD&SI) and other board members.