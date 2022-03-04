Pak-Uzbekistan PTA to Open New Avenues of Enhancing Bilateral Trade: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said the signing of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) would open new avenues of enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

President Alvi held a bilateral meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The two leaders exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral interest and important regional and international matters.

The president expressed satisfaction with the upward trajectory of bilateral ties and reiterated the desire to promote multifaceted cooperation in all spheres, including political, trade, economic, defense, security, connectivity, education, and cultural exchanges. He elaborated Pakistan’s efforts for enhanced engagement with Central Asia within the framework of the “Vision Central Asia” policy.

President Alvi highlighted prospects of regional integration and connectivity to Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries through Pakistan’s seaports. He said that Trans-Afghan Railway would be one such project to establish consolidated land connectivity. He also underscored the importance of air connectivity for boosting tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Both the presidents agreed to enhance cooperation between the youth and promote science and technology linkages between the two countries.

The president emphasized that peace and stability in Afghanistan were vital to reap the dividends of land connectivity. He said that a peaceful Afghanistan would contribute to the economic progress and prosperity of the region and beyond.

President Alvi lauded the signing of the Joint Declaration on Next Steps in Strategic Partnership between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and MoUs/agreements in multiple areas. The two leaders noted progress on collaboration in education, culture, security, and defense and reiterated commitment to continue pursuing common goals of economic development at all levels.