Govt is Incentivizing Most Capable Sectors to Help Economy Grow: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has remarked that the government is incentivizing the most capable sectors to help the economy grow.

The PM chaired an important meeting on IT sector incentives under priority sectors in Islamabad today. The meeting was given an in-depth briefing on the implementation of current government facilities for the local industry, IT start-ups, and existing IT businesses. The meeting was informed that the Prime Minister’s recent industrial and IT sector package is in full swing.

The premier stated that Pakistan had witnessed a substantial increase in the number of freelancers thanks to government initiatives and its recently announced facilities for the industry.

He remarked that one of the government’s top aims is to increase domestic IT exports and that offering facilities to clever and youthful freelancers will raise the exchange rate. He emphasized the significance of recent government incentives for the development of the industrial and information technology sectors, as well as fundamental efforts to improve business facilities.

During the meeting, it was discussed that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is implementing measures on a priority basis to facilitate access to banking channels for seamless remittances to Pakistan via freelancing. Moreover, one-step enrolment of freelancers has been ensured through the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) portal, through which registration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will be automatic.

The meeting was told that a system will be launched soon to allow IT companies to take advantage of government tax breaks. Periodic guidance will be released soon to ensure the supply of permitted facilities and benefits via commercial banks.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister ordered the implementation of measures announced by the government in a timely manner to ensure the provision of facilities and incentives to freelancers, IT companies, and other industries.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority, Amir Hashmi, and relevant senior officials. Governor SBP, Reza Baqir, attended the meeting via video link.