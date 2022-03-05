Here is What the OnePlus 10 May Look Like [Live Images]

The OnePlus 10 series made its debut in China with the OnePlus 10 Pro which is launching in the global market this month. Now that the global launch is drawing near, we are starting to see leaks on the vanilla OnePlus 10.

A fresh leak from Weibo shows live images of the OnePlus 10, but some tipsters suggest that it could be the OnePlus 10R, the cheaper model meant for India.

Possible Design

The phone is shown in White and Black color options where the latter has a textured sandstone finish. The main camera bump is quite large and the primary camera cutout is much larger than the three secondary lenses. There is no information on this camera set up yet, but we know other hardware specs thanks to older leaks.

Rumored Specifications

The vanilla OnePlus 10 is expected to boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, similar to the Pro model. This will be paired with 8/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 memory options. The display will be a 6.55-inch LTPO 2 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery will have support for 80W wired charging as well as wireless charging.

There is no word on a launch date yet, but we will most likely see a China launch a few months ahead of the global release. Stay tuned for more.