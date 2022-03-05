Samsung Launches The Affordable M23 and M33 Phones

Samsung’s budget lineup of smartphones is expanding with the Galaxy M23 and M33. As the name says, the two phones are quite similar in specs, but their design sets them apart. Pricing and availability are yet to be announced, but we expect to hear that info quite soon.

Design and Display

Both phones have the same 6.6-inch TFT screen with 1080p resolution and a waterdrop notch selfie camera. The Galaxy M22 and M32 came with 90Hz AMOLED screens, so the new screens are quite the downgrade, but maybe the 5G models will be better.

The Galaxy M23 is only a bit lighter and thinner than the M33.

Internals and Storage

Samsung is yet to reveal the full spec sheet for these phones, but we know that they will have an octa-core processor. We can expect to see a budget MediaTek SoC for entry-level phones with 4GB/6GB RAM options and 64GB/128GB storage variants. Both phones will have a microSD card slot.

The phones will likely boot Android 11 but will be upgradable to Android 12 with One UI Core on top.

Cameras

The camera setups are almost the same as well. The 50MP primary shooter sits next to an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The only difference is that the Galaxy M33 has an additional 2MP macro camera. There will be 1080p video recording on both phones.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera will be a 13MP sensor on both phones.

Battery and Pricing

The Galaxy M33 gets a massive 6,000 mAh battery that will easily keep the phone going through 3 days of use. The M23 is limited to 5,000 mAh, but that still brings plenty of battery life on a budget phone.

As mentioned earlier, pricing and availability are yet to be revealed, but we will update this space as soon as there is more information.

Specifications