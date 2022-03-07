ACCA Pakistan Announces 4th Edition of Pakistan Leadership Conversation

After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ACCA Pakistan is organizing the latest edition of Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC 2022) that will be held on 10th, 22nd, and 24th March in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore respectively.

The event aims to bring together leading policymakers, thought leaders, corporate influencers, academia, and business operators engaging them in 6 high octane, future-focused panel conversations pertinent to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

This year’s event theme is, “Rethinking our world: Sustainable growth for Pakistan” which will explore how the economy can benefit from harnessing the power of digital, sustainability/ESG, ethics, and future-ready workforce.

Previously, the event has covered topics such as ‘Strategic Business Leader-Capacity and Character’ and ‘Collective Vision for an Emerging Pakistan’.

The event promises an impressive guest list of high-profile dignitaries, seasoned bureaucrats, C-suite executives, and prominent businessmen.

Helen Brand OBE, Chief Executive, ACCA Global will be joining the PLC 2022 virtually, highlighting ACCA’s contributions and continued commitment to sustainable development.

Summing up the excitement at ACCA for the event, Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, said, “ACCA is committed to positively influencing governments, policymakers, and regulators on sustainability matters, and develop the profession in alignment with the SDGs.”

He added, “ACCA members continue to contribute, collaborate and converge thought leaders to bring conversations that explore high impact action items to drive an inclusive social and economic growth for a sustainable Pakistan.”

ACCA will also be hosting another ceremony for their newly qualified ACCA members and High Achievers titled, ‘New Members and High Achievers Ceremony 2022’ that seeks to celebrate their achievements as they continue to embark on their professional journey, committed to contributing to a sustainable Pakistan.

Orla Collins, President, ACCA Global will be virtually joining the celebrations, highlighting how professional accountants (as sustainable business and finance professionals) will be at the heart of the sustainable organization of the future.

Starting in 2017, PLC has now become an important annual event for those who want to stay up to date with the ever-evolving business world and the accountancy profession.

It has also cemented ACCA’s role as a super-connector for key stakeholders.

The event will be broadcast live on ACCA’s social media pages with over 2 million followers as well as ACCA’s global audience which includes 233,000 members and 536,000 future members.