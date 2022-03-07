Govt Okays Rs. 135 Billion for Interest Payments Under Naya Pakistan Certificates

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal Cabinet considered and approved Rs. 47.561 million TSG for the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, and Rs. 135.078 billion for principal and interest payments against Naya Pakistan Certificates and Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates.

The ECC met today under the chairmanship of the federal Minister for Finance, Shaukat Tarin in Islamabad, and reviewed an 11 point agenda. Senior officials of the other divisions also attended the meeting.

Likewise, the ECC considered and approved a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) to the tune of Rs. 428.90 million for the Foreign Affairs Division to meet the expenditure for holding the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 22-23 March 2022.

ECC considered and approved a summary presented by the Ministry of Commerce on proposed amendments in the import and export policy order 2020 for the development of Integrated Tariff Management System (ITMS) for Pakistan Single Window (PSW).