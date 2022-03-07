Samsung Gets Targeted by a Massive Hack

Lapsus$, the same hacking group that breached Nvidia last week, is now targeting another industry giant Samsung. The hackers claim to have stolen over 190GB of data from Samsung soon after stealing 1TB of data from Nvidia including the company’s DLSS code.

Earlier this week, Bleeping Computer had reported the hacking group teasing to release Samsung’s data with a snapshot of C/C++ directives in the company’s software. Soon afterward, the hackers officially published the leak, claiming that they had stolen Samsung source code. The leak includes three compressed files that amount to nearly 190GB.

This data was shared in a torrent and the hackers said that they would be deploying additional servers so peers can get extra download speeds on the torrent. Here is a brief description of the leaked content:

Source code for every Trusted Applet (TA) in Samsung’s TrustZone environment

Algorithms for all biometric unlock operations

Bootloader source code for all recent Samsung devices.

Source code from Samsung’s Activision servers as well as confidential source code from Qualcomm

Full source code used for technology used for authenticating Samsung accounts

Samsung has said that it’s looking into the breach, but there is no confirmation on whether the hackers are asking for ransom.