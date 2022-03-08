Google Will Allow You to Control Pixel Watch and Ear Buds Through Your Skin

Recent leaks suggest that Google’s much-anticipated Pixel Watch is expected to release this year. Rumors already revealed that the watch will run WearOS and will feature numerous limited features that are not available on other WearOS devices. The device will also come with a ‘skin interface.’

LetsGoDigital recently highlighted a patent filed by Google in mid-2020. The patent is known as “Skin interface for Wearables: Sensor fusion to improve signal quality.”

Although it is unclear whether the patent will be used for the Google Buds or the Pixel Watch. The patent will allow users to control the devices by tapping or swiping on the skin around them. It will allow users to wither tap on the wrist, forearm, or the back of the hand. Built-in sensors translate the movement into action on the device.

The tech may also be used for the Google Pixel Buds, with skin inputs controlling the volume and tracks. The earbuds might be operated by tapping in the skin near the ear.

The gestures work by registering the ‘mechanical wave’ using an accelerometer and other sensors. Google has named the tech ‘Sensor Fusion.’

The release date of both the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds is not yet known.