Pakistan’s Exports to Canada Up by 24%

The Canadian High Commission in Pakistan has said that Pakistan’s exports to Canada increased by 24 percent in 2021. The High Commission of Canada to Pakistan made this announcement in a tweet.

“Canada-Pakistan trade exceeded CAD$1.25 billion in 2021. Canadian exports to Pakistan, which include edible oilseeds, pulses, and lumber, increased by 6% while Pakistan exports to Canada, including leather goods, apparel and textiles, increased by 24%”, it said in the tweet.

The growth in overall bilateral trade shows Pakistan’s strong bilateral and political relations with Canada besides the healthy 24 percent growth of the exports to Canada last year.

According to a report by the Pakistan Business Council, Canada is Pakistan’s twenty-first largest export partner, with bilateral trade exceeding USD $1.8 billion in 2021. Pakistan’s major exports to the North American country include rice, textile articles, cotton yarn and jewelry.

One of the major imported items that constituted over 45.6 percent of the total imports from Canada is rapeseed (locally known as canola), while textiles and textile articles accounted for over 58.3 percent of the total exports.