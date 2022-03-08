Samsung Confirms Galaxy Phone Data Was Stolen in Recent Hack

Earlier this week, Samsung was reportedly targeted by a massive hack tailored by the infamous hacker group Lapsus$. It was only a report from Bleeping Computer, but now Samsung itself has confirmed the hack.

The attackers stole internal company data and source code for software used on Galaxy smartphones. However, Samsung reassures that the personal data of employees and customers is still safe and that the company is working on countermeasures against the hack.

The Korean phone maker has not identified the attackers, but as mentioned earlier, it is the same group that targeted Nvidia last month. These perpetrators stole proprietary information from the GPU maker and threatened to leak it if their absurd demands were not met.

In Samsung’s case, the hackers stole 190GB worth of data that was shared in a torrent in a Telegram channel on Friday. This included the source code for the bootloader and biometric authentication software used on Galaxy phones.

A Samsung spokesperson spoke to Bloomberg saying: