Samsung May be Working on an L Shaped Phone [Images]

Smartphone patents are home to some of the most bizarre and unique-looking handset experiments from a company and today’s candidate is no different. A recently uncovered design patent from Samsung shows that the Korean phone maker may be working on an L-shaped folding smartphone.

The patent was filed with WIPO and renders were generated by folks over at LetsGoDigital. These renders show a folding display that opens out sideways and wraps around the back of the phone once it’s closed. The design is somewhat similar to the LG Wing that is able to flip out to show a sideways display.

2D renders of the phone show a triple camera setup on the back with an LED flash unit. This camera setup sits right next to the folding display that curves around the back of the phone. Since the display curves to the back, it could be used as a viewfinder for the main camera. The main display on the front has a punch-hole selfie camera in the top center.

The renders below show the device from all angles.

Finer details about the phone are not available since it is only a patent. That being said, there is a high chance that it will never appear on shelves since patents often don’t make it into final products. So take this information with a grain of salt.