Xiaomi 12 Ultra to Feature a Brand New Sony Camera

The Xiaomi 12 series consists of three phones at the moment including Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12X. These phones are yet to arrive in the international market, but the true flagship phone of the series is still not here.

The highly anticipated Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be a direct successor to last year’s Mi 11 Ultra with maxed-out specifications. Just like its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also expected to sport a unique main camera design as shown by the latest leak from Digital Chat Station.

The Chinese tipster has shared 3D renders of the back of the phone in Black and White color options. The images also show a protective case for the device.

The design shown in the images corroborates with previous leaks that show a similar camera design. The large circular module includes 5 camera lenses in total along with LED flash units. According to previous reports, this camera setup will include a 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto unit with 5x zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide shooter. There will also be a periscope camera with high-end zoom capabilities.

The main camera will be based on a new IMX8xx camera sensor from Sony, but its details are still unknown.

We will likely get to hear more about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra once the three existing models go global. Stay tuned for updates.