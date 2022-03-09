Honda to Introduce Hybrid City Soon in India

India will soon be getting a hybrid version of the famous Honda City. Although the model’s official debut date is unconfirmed, it is expected to hit the roads in the months ahead.

According to Indiacarnews, the upcoming City Hybrid will feature the Honda Sensing Suite which comprises multiple driver aid and accident mitigation capabilities.

Fuel Efficiency

Honda City Hybrid will reportedly have a fuel economy of 27.7 kilometers per liter (kmpl). If this is true, it will be India’s most fuel-efficient vehicle, comparable to the hybrid versions in Thailand and Malaysia that deliver 27.8 kmpl and 27.7 kmpl respectively.

Honda projects the hybrid variant to be 110 kg heavier and 0.5 seconds faster than the standard City but its boot space will be a bit smaller than its petrol-guzzling counterpart.

Engine

The 1.5L, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated Atkinson Cycle petrol engine and Honda’s i-MMD hybrid technology will generate power for the new City Hybrid. The latter features two electric motors, one of which serves as an ISG (integrated starter generator), and the other powers the front wheels with 109 bhp and torque of 253 Nm via a modified transmission.

The car can be driven by electric motors or petrol engine, or a mix of both.

Features

Road departure mitigation system (RDM), collision mitigation braking system (CMBS), adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane-keeping assist system, traffic sign recognition, Honda LaneWatch, blind spot information system, cross-traffic monitor, and auto high-beam headlamps are among the features included in the suite.

The City Hybrid will also include a lane monitoring camera, six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, electronic stability control, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, traction control, and an anti-lock braking system (ABS).

Pricing

India will import the Honda City Hybrid as a CBU, and the manufacturing will begin afterward at a local manufacturing site.

When compared to the City petrol version, the hybrid variant is expected to cost INR 200,000 to INR 250,000 more than the current variants.

The 5th generation of Honda City V CVT 1.5 in India costs INR 1,263,000 (PKR 2,948,000) as compared to the 4th generation Honda City 1.2L CVT that is being sold in Pakistan at almost the same price of PKR 2,950,000.