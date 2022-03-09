Pakistan’s Biggest PUBG Mobile Tournament Announced

Earlier this week, the government of Pakistan announced an esports initiative for Pakistani youth as part of the Kamyab Jawan program. This program originally started off as a platform for traditional sports, but now Pakistani gamers will be able to take part in it as well.

More recently, the government of Pakistan has now announced the biggest nationwide esports drive with PUBG Mobile. It will be a part of the Kamyab Jawan sports program in which players can win up to hundreds of thousands of rupees.

The news comes from PUBG Mobile Esports Pakistan’s social media handles on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

There are no finer details of the tournament as of yet. All the social media handles only say how it is going to be the largest PUBG Mobile esports event with the largest prize pool so far. It is unclear whether it will be an in-person tournament or online. There is no word on the eligibility criteria or any participation deadlines.

However, we expect to hear more over the next few days so stay tuned.