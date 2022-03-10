SBP Governor Urges Financial Inclusion of Excluded Segments of Society

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir Thursday said that to ensure financial inclusion in the country we need to bring the excluded segments of the society into the formal banking sector.

He said this while addressing the ‘Moving Towards Inclusive Pakistan’ event jointly organized by the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF), and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The State Bank governor said that the central bank is working with banks to improve the financial independence of persons with disabilities, by improving their access to banking services, providing them opportunities to contribute as bank employees, and creating financial awareness among them.

He lauded the National Financial Literacy Program for Youth (NFLPY) steered by PPAF and NIBAF. Under the initiative, the training of teachers on financial literacy is jointly arranged to impart further training on financial literacy to over 10,000 deaf students across Pakistan.

PPAF Chief Operating Officer Nadir Gul Barech while sharing his views said that we are committed to an inclusive development agenda in Pakistan which cannot be achieved unless we enable persons with special needs to reach their full potential.

He informed the participants that through the program, PPAF has rehabilitated around 25,000 differently-abled persons across Pakistan. Further, while working at the Family Education Services Foundation (FESF), we have strengthened Pakistan Sign Language amongst other interventions, he added.

During the event, Pakistan’s first-ever “Financial Literacy Video Tutorial” explicitly made for deaf children was also launched. This visual aid will enable the deaf across Pakistan to learn about financial literacy without needing the presence of teachers.

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi attended the event as the Chief Guest whereas prominent members of the development and education sector, banking community, and business fraternity also attended the event.