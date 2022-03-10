Utility Stores Increase Prices of Cooking Oil and Ghee

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has increased the prices of cooking oil and ghee before Ramazan. The prices of ghee and cooking oil have been increased by up to Rs. 15 per kg and Rs. 15 per liter. According to the notification, the price hike at utility stores would come into effect immediately.

It is pertinent to mention here that the prices of ghee and cooking oil of various brands were also increased during the previous month. The prices of cooking oil had been increased by Rs. 75 per liter whereas the prices of ghee were increased by Rs. 66 per kg. The prices of other commodities were also increased during the previous month.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) had recently requested a budget of Rs. 8 billion to give subsidy on various goods during Ramazan, the said proposal is yet to be accepted.