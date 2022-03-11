Greentree Holdings Limited Acquires Additional 2.9 million Shares in TRG Pakistan

Greentree Holdings Limited has acquired 2.9 million voting shares of TRG Pakistan Limited at the rate of Rs. 74.80 per share which constitutes a total investment of Rs. 219 million.

According to the notification issued to PSX, the shareholding of Greentree Holdings Limited in TRG Pakistan has been enhanced to 56 million shares which represent 10.27 percent of the total issued voting shares of the company.

Greentree Holdings Limited is a sponsor of TRG and is based in Bermuda. It is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that acquired over 53 million shares of TRG Pakistan earlier.

TRG Pakistan is one of the fastest-growing companies amid highly uncertain and volatile trends of profitability.

By the end of the first half of 2021-22, the company reported a huge loss of Rs. 12.6 billion for the period July-December 2021. The company had reported a profit of Rs. 4.42 billion in the same period last year with year-on-year profit growth of 2400 percent.