WhatsApp Will Soon Allow Users to Save Disappearing Messages

In the latest report from WABetainfo, WhatsApp will soon be rolling out a new feature that will allow users to save disappearing messages.

A reliable source for updates on WhatsApp, WABetainfo claimed:

As you can see in this screenshot when you decide to keep a disappear message in the chat, a new alert shows up asking if you want to keep the message in the chat.

WhatsApp has been testing out several new ways to make its disappearing chat feature useful to users. However, many also faced issues when sending important messages, with disappearing messages enabled.

WABetainfo further elaborated that if a user decides to keep a disappearing message, they will have the option to later discard it.

The site added:

When you decide to keep the message, it won’t disappear from the chat after its expiration and the recipient can still see it, however, they can delete it later.

The feature is still in its early stages of development and it is unclear if the Meta-owned social platform will pick it up for a stable release, as many changes haven’t been finalized before the feature can be rolled out to the masses.